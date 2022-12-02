Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Went on Their Iconic Central Park Date 10 Years Ago, Inspiring These Songs

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs

Exactly 10 years ago, when we were still at the height of Gossip Girl parlance, we had one of the greatest eyewitness sightings of our time. Spotted: Two of the world's biggest pop stars going on their second date in Central Park on Dec. 2, 2012.

Yes, it has been a decade since the official birth of "Haylor," a.k.a. the romance between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer and the One Direction member's cute outing to the iconic New York City park threw two of the world's biggest fandoms into pure chaos and turned the young couple into one of the paparazzi's most popular subjects, photogs basically chasing their tails trying to track the pair down.

While their romance was shortlived—spanning from October 2012 to January 2013—we remember it all too well, thanks to the infamous pictures from the first public outing, and, of course, all of the bops by their brief relationship. Not that either of the stars have actually admitted to gifting us with tracks about their romance, though Harry has directly addressed the images from their Central Park outing.