Jessie James Decker Pokes Fun at Husband Eric Decker’s “Fake Abs” After Controversy

Jessie James Decker joked that Eric Decker had "fake abs" following her recent controversy involving her three kids Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest.

Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Jessie James Decker is laughing at her recent controversy.

After responding to accusations of photoshopping abs onto a photo of her and husband Eric Decker's three kids earlier this week, the "Flip My Hair" singer is now. Now, she's poking fun at the situation. 

"Santa says drink your milk," Jessie joked on her Instagram Stories Dec. 1 alongside a shirtless pic of the former football player in a Santa hat. "These are fake abs."

Her post comes three days after she responded to critics regarding the Nov. 26 vacation photo of her kids Vivianne, 8, son Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, physical appearance. 

"I didn't plan on addressing this because it's bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this," Jessie wrote in a Nov. 28 post alongside a video of her children. "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

The Dancing with the Stars alum went on to defend her children by sharing that she encourages them to continue pursuing physical activities as they wish. 

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird'?" the 34-year-old continued. "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work."

Jessie shared that her children each have dreams of their own they are working towards, with Vivianne having a passion for competitive gymnastics, Eric Jr. with NFL goals and Forrest who loves dancing.

"I'm proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams," Jessie added. "So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert."

Slamming at critics to "do better," her note concluded, "Let's not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

