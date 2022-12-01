Jessie James Decker Pokes Fun at Husband Eric Decker’s “Fake Abs” After Controversy

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Jessie James Decker is laughing at her recent controversy.

After responding to accusations of photoshopping abs onto a photo of her and husband Eric Decker's three kids earlier this week, the "Flip My Hair" singer is now. Now, she's poking fun at the situation.

"Santa says drink your milk," Jessie joked on her Instagram Stories Dec. 1 alongside a shirtless pic of the former football player in a Santa hat. "These are fake abs."

Her post comes three days after she responded to critics regarding the Nov. 26 vacation photo of her kids Vivianne, 8, son Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, physical appearance.

"I didn't plan on addressing this because it's bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this," Jessie wrote in a Nov. 28 post alongside a video of her children. "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."