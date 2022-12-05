Sleigh Your Gift Exchange With These 15 Secret Santa Must-Haves Starting at $5

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Secret Santa, Pollyanna, and even White Elephant (though depending on where you're from, that may mean another thing)...to paraphrase a better writer, a gift exchange by any name smells just as sweet.
And now, we've reached the most wonderful time of the year: The time you got a little egg noggy at a holiday happy hour and decided you'd love to organize one. Whoops!
Whether it's a team at work, a extended family, or just a friend group, Secret Santa takes a lot of effort. How many people are involved? When's the deadline? What's the maximum price point? Ahem, what's the minimum? All of the planning, and not to mention, the shopping, can almost take the fun out of the whole shebang.
But, as always, wE!'ve (see what I did there?) got your back. AKA, we've taken most of the (non-email-chain-related) work out of this year's gift exchange for you, and put together this list of the top 15 Secret Santa gifts to suit every group's budget.
Joey Baby Anne Bracelet
This delicate paperclip bracelet from Joey Baby is cute, ready to layer, and ideal for gift swaps under $15.
Light Crystal Prism
Zhuzh up someone's desk (or entertain their kid!) with this trinket that celebrates the splendor of physics. Great for the person on your team who you don't really know that well.
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist Glow Set
This trio of hydrating facial spritzes from Mario Badescu is the perfect way to refresh someone's day. Plus, it includes one for their desk, their purse, and their car!
Milk + Honey Bath Bomb
Got a tight budget for the Secret Santa swap this year? This bath bomb is soft, soothing, and under $5.
Baby Foot for Men
Designed specifically for men, this replenishing foot mask ensures that women aren't the only ones who get to indulge in a little pampering this season.
Himalayan Color-Changing USB Salt Lamp
Good vibes, pretty colors, and take-anywhere else make these salt lamps can't-miss gifts.
Pop TV - Friends - Cowboy Joey
For the hardcore Friends fan: This perfect Funko pop of Cowboy Joey.
Pop Keychain - Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary
For the friend whose tastes skew a little more DC than TV: This adorable Wonder Woman keychain to bring empowerment with them wherever they go. If they like their comics merch specific, you can let them know this is from Diana competing in the Challenge of the Gods.
Corkcicle Ice Pack
This small yet practical ice pack keeps "food, drinks and more for maximum chill all day long." Just, you know, be sure to freeze it ahead of time.
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts
Here, Herbivore Botanicals has given you the gift of offering someone relaxation without you actually having to tell someone "You need to relax." Everyone wins!
Erin Condren Mid Century Circles Stand Up Pencil Case
This stand-up pencil organizer from Erin Condren is cute, practical, and portable. Ideal for someone who can work from anywhere and chooses to make the most of that.
Candier Congrats Candle
A festive candle that says it all! And one that looks good enough to eat, too, though you shouldn't. Even if the recipient's mouth will water for all 60 hours of its burn time.
Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug
As aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, the Carter mug is the perfect present for the person powered by caffeine and always on the move.
Opalhouse Textured Woven Throw Blanket
There's one person in every group — friends, family, work cohort — that's somehow always cold. This lightweight woven throw is here to the rescue.
Sunday Citizen Crystal Powered Sleep Mask
For the perpetually sleep-deprived: This "one-size-fits-most, soft, elastic and antimicrobial eye mask" from Sunday Citizen. It's designed to "promote sleep by creating total darkness and relaxation, thanks to a powerful band of tiny natural crystal beads around the forehead."
