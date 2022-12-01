Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death.

Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing.

"I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family," he said a statement obtained by E! News on Dec. 1. "I can verify from them, and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint's sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment."

According to The Poynter Institute's fact-checking website Politifact, the rumor stemmed from a Nov. 29 Instagram post that suggested a link between Flint's passing and his COVID-19 vaccination record (Meta, the photo-sharing platform's parent company, has since flagged the post as part of its efforts to combat false information).

Flint died in his sleep in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, Doyal shared in a media update. He was 37 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.