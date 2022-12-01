Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka’s Celtics Scandal "Devastating" For Their Son

Nia Long is looking toward the future as her family rebounds following her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension as Boston Celtics head coach.
"2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me," the actress told the Hollywood Reporter. "I couldn't be more excited."
In September, the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-23 season for what they called unspecified "violations of team policies." Later, ESPN and The New York Times reported he had had a relationship with a female employee, but Udoka has not directly commented on the rumors. "I want to apologize to our players," he said in a statement following the news, "fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."
Meanwhile, Long took the couple's son Kez, 11, out of school. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the 56-year-old told THR. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him."
"If you're in the business of protecting women—I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK," the Best Man star, also mom to 22-year-old Massai from a previously relationship, continued. "It's very disappointing."
Amid it all, however, she's found support through her fans. "This tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection," Long said, "and that was very comforting."