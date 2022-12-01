See All 3 of Will Smith's Kids Support Him at Emancipation Premiere With Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Will Smith Says He "Lost It" Before Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith is keeping his focus on family.

The actor's loved ones—including kids Trey Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, as well as Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith—were by his side at the premiere of his new movie Emancipation in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

For the event, Will, 54, wore a light pink button-down shirt underneath a burgundy tuxedo while Jada, 51, rocked a white Stephane Rolland gown. As for their kids, Willow, 22, sported a black Stella McCartney ensemble with sparkly detailing and Jaden, 24, donned a suit covered in black and white photographs. Trey, Will's 30-year-old son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, coordinated with his dad in a coat, shirt and pants of a similar hue.

According to Apple TV+, Emancipation is about a man named Peter (Will), "who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom." Peter joined the Union Army, and according to the streaming service the "film is inspired by the 1863 photos of ‘Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly."