Bretman Rock's Holiday Gift Guide Is Just As Iconic As He Is

Bretman Rock selected the products mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from a brand Blake is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you look up the word "iconic" in the dictionary, chances are, you'll find Bretman Rock's picture. From taking the makeup and beauty world by storm, to being one of the funniest people on the internet with his fiery and quick-witted personality, Bretman exudes the kind of energy we all wish we could have.

But while there can unfortunately only be one Bretman, the same doesn't go for his holiday season wisdom. He shared his favorite picks for loved ones with E!, from sure-to-please stocking stuffers like the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb to practical-meets-meaningful gifts like a personalized tumber. His best advice for gift-giving this holiday season? "Shop with Klarna, duh."

Klarna is an all-in-one global shopping service that offers "buy now, pay later" payment plans for online and in-store purchases at popular retailers. As the brand's global "ambaddiesor," Bretman is shooting a YouTube content series in Sweden, where he's tasked with creating the company's new jingle in just 48 hours.

According to Bretman, his favorite Klarna feature "is the price comparison tool that just launched. It lets shoppers search for products to compare prices, delivery options, colors, and sizes, all across retailers to find the best option. I usually go website to website looking for the best option so this was a huge deal for me. What's even better, Klarna will automatically apply coupon codes to your order at checkout!"

If you're wondering how to be more like Bretman (because who wouldn't?), one of his favorite ways to make the most of the winter season is busting out his best holiday decorations. Bretman also shared, "My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is that I get to see my family more often!"

So get your credit card ready, because Bretman's rounded up amazing picks that everyone in your family will love.