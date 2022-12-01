Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital Due to "Complications"

Al Roker has hit a bump in his road to recovery.
The Today weather anchor, 68, was taken back to the hospital shortly after being discharged from a medical center, due to "complications," with his second trip coming amid his recovery from blood clots found in his leg and lungs.
His colleague, Hoda Kotb, confirmed the development on Dec. 1, adding that he "is in very good care and resting."
"His doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said on Today. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and well wishes."
After news of his hospital return emerged, his daughter Leila Roker shared a message to loved ones on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she captioned a selfie. "We really appreciate it."
The update on Al's condition comes two weeks after the weatherman shared details of his initial hospitalization.
"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he shared of his diagnosis in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Due to his condition, Al was forced to sit out on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. On Nov. 24, Al was discharged from the hospital as his Today co-stars Hoda and Savannah Guthrie held down the fort and co-hosted the NBC broadcast of the Thanksgiving festivities.
"Alright, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade," he joked in a video of himself walking out of the building. "Getting ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand!"
Al added in the caption, "So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day."
Once at home, the morning show fan-favorite posted a selfie with his TV, which showed Savannah, 50, and Hoda, 58, on screen. "Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade," Al captioned the photo. "Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb."
He also shared several pictures of his Thanksgiving celebration, including an image of himself seated at a table with his three kids and wife Deborah Roberts, writing, "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)