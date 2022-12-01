Danny Masterson’s Rape Case Declared Mistrial

Watch : Danny Masterson Trial: Most SHOCKING Revelations

Danny Masterson's trial has been declared a mistrial. The jury was unable to come to unanimous decisions for all three charges of forcible rape that Masterson was facing.

Per NBC News, the jury's decision on Nov. 30 was compiled of two votes for guilty and 10 for not guilty in the case of count one; four votes for guilty and eight votes for not guilty in the case of count two; and five votes for guilty and seven votes for not guilty in the case of count three.

Two of the plaintiffs, as well as one plaintiff's husband, shared their reaction to the mistrial in a joint statement to E! News.

"We are obviously disappointed that, at least for the time being, Daniel Masterson has evaded criminal accountability for his deplorable acts," the Nov. 30 statement read. "However, we are collectively resolved to continue our fight for justice, including in civil court, where we have alleged that Mr. Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige, and others conspired to systematically stalk, harass, and intimidate us when we sought to shed light on Mr. Masterson's actions. This legal fight is far from over."