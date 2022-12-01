World AIDS Day 2022: Elton John Shares "Greatest Joys" of His Foundation

Sir Elton John can feel the love—and impact—his work has had on many.
For more than 30 years, the Grammy winner has used his voice to make the Elton John AIDS Foundation a powerful force in increasing access to HIV testing, prevention and care.
And before marking World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Elton argued that more work must be done to ensure no one is left behind.
"We need to keep up the energy, momentum and conversation around HIV so it doesn't feel like something in the past," Elton shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "At the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we're committed to advocating with local partners and governments and big campaigns to draw attention and end AIDS by 2030."
According to Elton, there's a need to "normalize the conversation" with family and friends around safe sex practice, what HIV is and how to live a healthy life with it.
"It's astounding to remember that the Foundation I started at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago is now an internationally recognized organization for HIV care and prevention," Elton said. "We are proud to be the second largest HIV philanthropic funder of LGBTQ populations globally."
The 75-year-old added, "To witness and be a part of the growth of the Foundation has been one of the greatest joys of my life."
This holiday season, Saks donated $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund as the "Rocket Man" singer helped unveil the luxury retailer's iconic holiday windows with a special performance Nov. 22 in New York City.
According to Elton, the fund is a multi-year campaign dedicated to funding key impact areas, with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community.
"This campaign will expand and mobilize our mission for the rights and health of everyone, everywhere, and bring us closer to ending the AIDS epidemic and the stigma associated with it," he told E! "Over the last 30 years, we've grown so much and gathered support to increase our income from less than $1 million a year at the very beginning to over $25 million annually today."