World AIDS Day 2022: Elton John Shares "Greatest Joys" of His Foundation

Sir Elton John can feel the love—and impact—his work has had on many.

For more than 30 years, the Grammy winner has used his voice to make the Elton John AIDS Foundation a powerful force in increasing access to HIV testing, prevention and care.

And before marking World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Elton argued that more work must be done to ensure no one is left behind.

"We need to keep up the energy, momentum and conversation around HIV so it doesn't feel like something in the past," Elton shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "At the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we're committed to advocating with local partners and governments and big campaigns to draw attention and end AIDS by 2030."

According to Elton, there's a need to "normalize the conversation" with family and friends around safe sex practice, what HIV is and how to live a healthy life with it.