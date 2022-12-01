You Need to Check Out the SKIMS & Snoop Dogg 2022 Holiday Campaign That Just Launched

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nothing says holidays quite like matching pajama sets— and Snoop Dogg and his own definitely got that memo across while starring in the newly launched SKIMS Holiday Campaign.

Photographed by Donna Trope for Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear label, the cultural icon and rapper's family photos include three generations of the Broadus fam, including his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and grandchildren. The crew is pictured wearing matching plaid pajama sets, sweaters and sweatsuits from the SKIMS Cozy Collection, which you're definitely going to want to shop for yourself this season.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits," Snoop Dogg shared.

"The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!" Snoop said. If you also want to get in on the matching, keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite loungewear looks and more family photos from the feel-good campaign.