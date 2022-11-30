Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce

Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter.
The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized.
"It is official," Iyanna said with tears in her eyes in a Nov. 29 TikTok. "Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real."
Iyanna filed for divorce on Sept. 23, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason, per court documents obtained by E! News. And the dissolution of their marriage was completed on Nov. 30, Jarrette confirmed to E! News.
Iyanna explained what brought her to tears as she looked back on their love story.
"I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage," she shared. "I was so hopeful. And I had less baggage. And I was optimistic and I was healed. And I'm crying for that marriage that I thought could work."
The breakup not only led Iyanna to think about herself, but also her marriage and the way she said their relationship shifted.
"I'm crying for that man I believed he was. That man he convinced me he was in the beginning," she added. "In between all that very scheduled filming, there was good moments in there. There was connection and then, cameras left and s--t hit the wall."
In a moment of strength, Iyanna clarified that amongst her feelings of loss, she has a certain outlook on the divorce.
"Don't get it twisted: I may be crying and I may be sad right now," she said. "But I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me. It's really done now. So, I release it."
As for Jarrette's thoughts, the 33-year-old tells E! News he plans to remain on good terms with Iyanna.
"We'll remain friends and I'll continue to wish her nothing but the very best," he said in a statement to E! News. "Thank you everyone for your continued support and understanding throughout this entire process."
As for what Iyanna will be focusing on moving forward, the 28-year-old is leaning towards loved ones.
"Now, I can just focus on my friends and my family," she said. "The people who do see the value in me. The people who are supporting me and the people who are reminding me who I am."
After meeting during season two of Love Is Blind, Jarrette and Iyanna tied the knot on the show. But roughly six months after their nuptials aired, the former couple shared a joint statement to Instagram announcing their split.
"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," their Aug. 17 post read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."