Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce

Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing

Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter.

The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized.

"It is official," Iyanna said with tears in her eyes in a Nov. 29 TikTok. "Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real."

Iyanna filed for divorce on Sept. 23, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason, per court documents obtained by E! News. And the dissolution of their marriage was completed on Nov. 30, Jarrette confirmed to E! News.

Iyanna explained what brought her to tears as she looked back on their love story.

"I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage," she shared. "I was so hopeful. And I had less baggage. And I was optimistic and I was healed. And I'm crying for that marriage that I thought could work."