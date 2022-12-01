Dressy Holiday Outfit Ideas for People Who Don't Like Wearing Dresses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love a good party dress as much as the next person, but sometimes, it can be nice to switch things up! What better time than the holiday season to play around with festive, dressy styles that aren't dresses?

From velvet rompers to sequin trousers and the chicest jumpsuits ever, this roundup has some of the most glamorous looks that don't involve a dress. So, if you don't like wearing dresses but still want to get fancy, we get it. Luckily, you're at the right place.

Keep scrolling and get to shopping for all the holiday events you have lined up in your calendar!