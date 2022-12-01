See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Courtside Appearance at Celtics Game

From the royal court to the basketball court.
Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their Boston visit with an appearance at TD Garden on Nov. 30 to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. For the sporty outing, the Prince of Wales dressed up in a navy blue suit over a chambray button-up shirt, while the Princess of Wales donned a sharp cobalt blue tweed blazer styled with slim-cut black pants, pointed-toe pumps and wavy hairstyle.
The royal duo were seated courtside alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders and the Celtics' two principal owners and their wives. An eyewitness tells E! News that during the NBA game, Kate was seen leaning in to say something into her husband's ear as they both clapped for the team.
According to William and Kate's official schedule, the royals will also meet members of the Celtics family, including representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving at risk or at need populations.
Earlier that afternoon, William and Kate, both 40, touched down in Beantown, marking their first trip to the United States since 2014. Upon their arrival, the couple met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at a celebration near City Hall.
In a statement, William reflected on his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's love of the city.
"On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen," he shared. "She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."
In addition to attending the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 2, the royals will spend their three days in Boston meeting with local officials who are combating the effects of climate change in the area.
"My grandmother was one of life's optimists," William continued in his message. "And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet."
The couple's stateside visit comes amid controversy back across the pond. Ngozi Fulani, the head of Sistah Space, a charity that supports victims of domestic abuse, alleged in a tweet that an honorary household member of King Charles III pressed her for information about her nationality during a Nov. 29 reception at Buckingham Palace. On Nov. 30, the Palace issued a statement revealing that member of the monarch's team had resigned following some "deeply regrettable comments."
William's spokesman noted that the Prince of Wales was made aware of the situation and approved of the Palace's handling of the incident.
"I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience," a statement from William's spokesperson read. "Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."