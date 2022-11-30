Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached.

The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes unashamedly talking to Ashton even when he's busy.

"I am the queen of annoying him all day long. I am an Internet meme!" Mila told People. "If he's on a Zoom, I just walk over and write my question down, like, 'Pay attention to me.' And that's the beautiful thing about sharing an office."

Asides from the tight-knit relationship Mila shares with her husband, she also spoke about the close bond she has with their shared children—daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

"There's also a part of you that wants to protect your kid from the things they don't even know are possible," Mila said. "And my daughter's very sensitive. When we read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory together, she was like, 'That boy is starving! Why won't they feed him?' I thought, 'Kid, you are not ready for this world.'"