Why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Says She Doesn't "Really Do Labels" When It Comes to Dating

Watch : Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Doesn't Do "Labels for Attraction"

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan isn't as focused on her love life as much as the high schooler she plays on TV.

The star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever opened up about her relationship history and why she's loving the single life with If We're Being Honest host Laverne Cox in this sneak peek at the E! series' Nov. 30 episode.

"The other day, I said to Mindy [Kaling], 'I think I'm just more of a badass when I'm single,'" the 20-year-old—who is nominated for The Female TV Star and The Comedy TV Star of 2022 at this year's People's Choice Awards—shared. "Right now in my life, I am so happy just doing me and being there for myself."

On the Netflix comedy series—which took home the award for The Comedy Show of 2021 at last year's PCAs—Maitreyi's character Devi has spent several seasons in a love triangle with her dream crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) and former nemesis Ben (Jaren Lewison), and most recently, season three addition Des (Anirudh Pisharody).