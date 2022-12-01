Martha Stewart's Sexy Selfie Will Inspire Your Next Holiday Party Look

Watch : Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart isn't just heating up the kitchen.

The cookbook author served up a beauty feast, sharing a sexy selfie of her soft glam makeup on Instagram. Martha, who touched down in Miami for Art Basel, showcased her party-ready look on Nov. 29, which consisted of sculptural gold hoop earrings that perfectly complemented her bronze-colored smoky eye and brownish-nude lip color.

She completed her overall glam with bouncy, tousled hair that was parted to the side with a voluminous swoop.

"In the miami beach/art basel vibe," the lifestyle legend captioned her Instagram, puckering up to display her chic makeup. "Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye."

While Martha typically opts for a fresh-faced look with minimal eye makeup, she certainly upped the ante for The Magic City. But just because the businesswoman switched up her signature style for something more seductive, that doesn't mean she's a novice in this arena.