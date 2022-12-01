Martha Stewart's Sexy Selfie Will Inspire Your Next Holiday Party Look

Martha Stewart isn't just heating up the kitchen.
The cookbook author served up a beauty feast, sharing a sexy selfie of her soft glam makeup on Instagram. Martha, who touched down in Miami for Art Basel, showcased her party-ready look on Nov. 29, which consisted of sculptural gold hoop earrings that perfectly complemented her bronze-colored smoky eye and brownish-nude lip color.
She completed her overall glam with bouncy, tousled hair that was parted to the side with a voluminous swoop.
"In the miami beach/art basel vibe," the lifestyle legend captioned her Instagram, puckering up to display her chic makeup. "Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye."
While Martha typically opts for a fresh-faced look with minimal eye makeup, she certainly upped the ante for The Magic City. But just because the businesswoman switched up her signature style for something more seductive, that doesn't mean she's a novice in this arena.
Earlier this year, Martha revealed how to successfully post a thirst trap with Clé de Peau.
"First, project fabulous," she wrote in a Feb. 1 TikTok. "Next, only conceal where needed. Being effortless is key."
And who could forget the steamy pool selfie Martha took in 2020 that sent the internet into a frenzy? In fact, the 81-year-old's snapshot was so swoon-worthy that a lot of people slid into her DM's.
"I've had 14 proposals, I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E! at the time. "I haven't checked lately, that was the first day."
Martha, who didn't accept any of the offers, said she doesn't even have time to craft let alone make room for suitors.
"I wish I had time to craft," she shared. "I have one major craft project…and I have not been able to finish it because we've been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of Martha Knows Best."
But from the looks of her latest selfie, it's clear she always has time to show off an incredible style moment.