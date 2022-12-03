Michelle Yeoh Weighs In On Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill In The Witcher

Watch : Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin

Michelle Yeoh isn't exactly hunting for a new Geralt.

Yeoh, who stars as the honorable sword-elf Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, is weighing in on The Witcher's controversial decision to recast Geralt from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth.

"I think Henry did such an amazing job," Yeoh exclusively told E! News. "Let's see what Liam has to bring, right? That's how it is."

Cavill himself first announced the decision, writing on Instagram Oct. 29, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

The Justice League alum went on to confirm that Hemsworth would be taking up the mantle for The Witcher's next chapter. The news came just days after Cavill revealed that he would be returning to the DC universe as Superman.

Fans weren't exactly pleased by this decision, flooding Cavill's comment sections with words of shock and admiration.

"I'm really not happy about this," one viewer wrote. "Why Liam Hemsworth? Sorry to say, but he's not a good fit for this [role]." Meanwhile, another added that Cavill was "literally made for that character."