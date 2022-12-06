You Won't Believe What the 2002 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Trends come and go, but these red carpet looks will always be iconic.

Stars like Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo, Shania Twain and more will be celebrated at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. And in celebration of the Dec. 6 ceremony, we're traveling back 20 years to revisit the best and boldest looks from the 2002 PCAs red carpet.

With Y2K fashion currently making a comeback, some of the night's best-dressed celebs look straight off a 2022 runway, from Favorite Motion Picture Actress winner Julia Roberts' all-black pantsuit to Reba McEntire's bold blue gown to Alison Sweeney's lace slip dress.

And you can never go wrong with a classic suit and tie. Favorite Motion Picture Actor winner Tom Hanks, Favorite Male Television Performer winner Ray Romano, and Friends' stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all rocked dress pants and blazers at the January ceremony.

Before fans tune in to this year's ceremony to see who takes home the awards for The Movie of 2022, The Album of 2022 and more, check out what stars like ‘N SYNC, Marisa Tomei, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Garner and Mike Myers were rocking at the 2002 PCAs.