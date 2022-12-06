Breaking

You Won't Believe What the 2002 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

By Paige Strout Dec 06, 2022 8:00 AMTags
Trends come and go, but these red carpet looks will always be iconic.

Stars like Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo, Shania Twain and more will be celebrated at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. And in celebration of the Dec. 6 ceremony, we're traveling back 20 years to revisit the best and boldest looks from the 2002 PCAs red carpet.

With Y2K fashion currently making a comeback, some of the night's best-dressed celebs look straight off a 2022 runway, from Favorite Motion Picture Actress winner Julia Roberts' all-black pantsuit to Reba McEntire's bold blue gown to Alison Sweeney's lace slip dress.

And you can never go wrong with a classic suit and tie. Favorite Motion Picture Actor winner Tom Hanks, Favorite Male Television Performer winner Ray Romano, and Friends' stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all rocked dress pants and blazers at the January ceremony.

Before fans tune in to this year's ceremony to see who takes home the awards for The Movie of 2022, The Album of 2022 and more, check out what stars like ‘N SYNC, Marisa Tomei, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Garner and Mike Myers were rocking at the 2002 PCAs.

Scroll below to see all the fashionable flashback fits.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

L. Cohen/WireImage
Julia Roberts
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
JC Chasez, Lance Bass & Chris Kirkpatrick
Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
Reba McEntire
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Donald Faison
L. Cohen/WireImage
Ellen DeGeneres
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Tom Hanks
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry & David Schwimmer
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Marisa Tomei
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kathryn Hahn
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Mike Myers
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Damon Wayans
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Laura Innes, Alex Kingston & Ming Na
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kiefer Sutherland
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Smashmouth
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Ray Romano
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Melissa Joan Hart
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Garth Brooks
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Alison Sweeney

