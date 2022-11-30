Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Brother Grayson After Car Crash

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash

Savannah Chrisley just gave an update on Grayson Chrisley following his recent car accident.

The 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star was hospitalized after getting into a crash on a Tennessee interstate on Nov. 12. Despite some bumps and bruises and a potential head injury, Savannah told fans on the Nov. 29 episode of her Unlocked podcast, "He's okay."

"He's beat up, but he's okay," the 25-year-old continued. "It could have been worse, so thank the good lord above."

Recalling the day of the incident, Savannah said she was the first person her brother called, joking, "I think he called me 'cause he was so afraid of getting in trouble, and he felt I could save him from it."

Making her way to the scene believing Grayson got in a fender bender, Savannah revealed that the damage was far worse than she expected.

"When I tell you the whole front of his truck, every airbag deployed, like, it was bad," the Growing Up Chrisley star said. "When I showed up and saw it, literally, my heart sank."