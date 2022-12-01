20 Practical Gifts That People Will Actually Want To Receive for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for gifts can be a tough task. Of course, you want to get your friends and family gifts they'll actually enjoy, but narrowing things down as you shop isn't always so easy. When in doubt, take the practical route. If you're shaking your head, hear me out. The word "practical" does not mean "boring." Useful gifts will always be appreciated. A sky-high pair of heels is cute and all, but if you barely wear them, are they worth having? That's up for debate, but you can never go wrong with something practical.

If you have a friend who's a handbag fanatic, get this instant bag hanger, which allows you to put a hook on restaurant tables, bathroom stalls, and more public places to avoid putting your purse on the ground. This water bottle can stay cold for up to 24 hours or keep a beverage warm for 12 hours and it has a secret storage compartment at the bottom for small essentials, like your keys and cards. These cute scrunchies have hidden zip-up pockets for extra storage.

If you're looking for additional gift picks, here are some more suggestions.