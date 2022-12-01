20 Practical Gifts That People Will Actually Want To Receive for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for gifts can be a tough task. Of course, you want to get your friends and family gifts they'll actually enjoy, but narrowing things down as you shop isn't always so easy. When in doubt, take the practical route. If you're shaking your head, hear me out. The word "practical" does not mean "boring." Useful gifts will always be appreciated. A sky-high pair of heels is cute and all, but if you barely wear them, are they worth having? That's up for debate, but you can never go wrong with something practical.
If you have a friend who's a handbag fanatic, get this instant bag hanger, which allows you to put a hook on restaurant tables, bathroom stalls, and more public places to avoid putting your purse on the ground. This water bottle can stay cold for up to 24 hours or keep a beverage warm for 12 hours and it has a secret storage compartment at the bottom for small essentials, like your keys and cards. These cute scrunchies have hidden zip-up pockets for extra storage.
If you're looking for additional gift picks, here are some more suggestions.
Practical Gift Ideas
Bindle Bottle Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, Stainless Steel & Double Walled, Hidden Stash/Storage Compartment, Stays Cold for 24 Hours, Hot for 12, Leak Proof Wide Mouth Lid
These water bottles keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours or it maintains the temperature of warm beverages for 12 hours, per the brand. Plus, they have storage on the bottom, which is perfect for your keys, cards, extra cash, or even a small snack. There are four sizes and 16 colors to choose from. This water bottle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies with Zipper Stash Scrunchy Hair Ties- Set of 6
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. These scrunchie six-packs come in 11 colors and have 3,400+ 5-star reviews.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror,
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads, 5 Modes
Most people won't ask for an electric toothbrush as a gift, but this is something that your loved ones will use every single day. This set has 8 Brush Heads, 5 Modes, and it takes just 3 Hours to get 120 days worth of charge. The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended this set too.
This set has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and six colors to choose from.
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I run, lift weights, do yoga, kickboxing, am a nurse and juggle 4 kids. This has been essential to helping me with any painful muscles if I overworked them or strained them to even sleeping wrong! Highly recommend!!! It's been a real life saver."
Clipa2- The Instant Bag Hanger Collection
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm getting more to use as stocking stuffers this season."
Open Spaces Entryway Rack
Turn home storage into chic decor with these sleek entryway rack. It comes in six colors and it's super easy to put together.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 98,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces- One Size Fits All Adult and Kids Shoes
Turn any lace-up shoes into slip-ons with these elastic laces. You will never have to tie your shoes again. There are 20+ colors to choose from and using these are a great way to avoid contact with germs and bacteria. These elastic laces have 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "I've had several pairs of these laces, and now I order a pair whenever I buy a new pair of shoes. They're comfortable and durable. They make slipping shoes on and off simple. And I really like the clean look they provide."
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 23 colors and it has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Nail polish wearers rejoice!!! Not only is this a great little product, but it comes in so many different colors too! It is so easy to use, and is extremely helpful when you're polishing your nails. I like that it doesn't have any sharpness to it and that it goes on 2 fingers to make it sturdy."
Another said, "I know this is designed for nail polish, but a lot of crafters use it for weeding vinyl crafts. Either way, it works perfectly. Would definitely recommend!"
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "With no room on the side of our sofa, I frequently placed my cup on the floor, causing multiple spills. That is , until I got this cup holder!! Fits on the sofa arm, heavy duty and secure, I love this thing! I now have a place to hold my drink, hot or cold without spillage. I will likely purchase another one for the other arm of the sofa!!"
Another reviewed, "This works perfectly! It's nice and heavy with a non-slip rubber that makes it topple proof also it has a removable inner piece to accommodate different size cups or cans. Very well made product and easy to clean."
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer- Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
If you're preparing dinner on your own, you appreciate the little things that make it easier for you. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This is a real convenient time saver. Not only do I have one less thing to wash after dinner (a strainer) but the convenience of being able to simply snap this on to any pot is great! The mounting clips are robust and hold like crazy. The product works exactly as described and has made my pasta nights a breeze. I am a chef, so I use this almost every day and I highly recommend this attachment. Great invention!"
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
Esky Wireless RF Item Locator, 1 Transmitter with 4 Receivers
If you misplace your keys all the time, this may be the solution that you need. This 4-in-1 wireless item locator is so simple to use and saves you some time looking for your belongings. You can even put one on of these in your wallet or on a pet's collar.
This product has 6,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was skeptical about these working because they were priced so reasonably. I'm shocked. They work great, good clear beeping sound from the fob. Remote is light weight and easy to store. I'm impressed and will be buying as gifts for some of my family members at Christmas."
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
Looking for a useful stocking stuffer? This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
If you're looking for more holiday gift picks, check out these presents for the jewelry-obsessed.