See Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out for Boston Event Amid Palace Controversy

Watch : How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Duties Will Change

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first trip to the U.S. since 2014 comes amid controversy at Buckingham Palace.

As the royal family deals with the fallout stemming from an incident at a recent royal function, the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston for an 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Nov. 30.

The couple was photographed with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to begin the celebrations near City Hall. The royals kept bundled up, with Kate wearing a dark green coat cinched at the waist over an emerald plaid dress. William wore a long black coat and suit with a tie matching his wife's green palette.

Upon landing, William shared a statement reflecting on his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's love of the city.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston," he said. "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."