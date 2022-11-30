Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79, her family confirmed. Read a tribute from the band to their beloved friend.

The music world has lost a legendary artist.

Christine McVie, co-vocalist and keyboard player for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The band confirmed McVie's passing on Facebook Nov. 30, writing, "There are no words to describe our sadness."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band continued. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her," the group added. "Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac—co-founded by her then-husband John McVie and Mick Fleetwood—in 1970 and went on to write several of the group's biggest hits including "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop."

According a statement posted by her family, Christine passed away "peacefully" at a hospital this morning following a "short illness."

"She was in the company of her family," the message continued. "We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

In 1998, the same year she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside several current and former members of the band—including Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham—Christine left Fleetwood Mac, dropping a solo album years later in 2004. Nearly a decade later, Christine appeared onstage with the band in London before formally rejoining Fleetwood Mac in 2014.

