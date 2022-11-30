Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music world has lost a legendary artist.

Christine McVie, co-vocalist and keyboard player for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The band confirmed McVie's passing on Facebook Nov. 30, writing, "There are no words to describe our sadness."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band continued. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her," the group added. "Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac—co-founded by her then-husband John McVie and Mick Fleetwood—in 1970 and went on to write several of the group's biggest hits including "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop."

According a statement posted by her family, Christine passed away "peacefully" at a hospital this morning following a "short illness."