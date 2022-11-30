Is Shay Mitchell Ready to Get Engaged to Boyfriend Matte Babel? She Says…

Watch : Shay Mitchell Shares MOST Memorable Career Moment

Shay Mitchell is already booked and busy as an actress, businesswoman and mother.

But did her role in the new Prime Video rom-com Something From Tiffany's make her want to add fiancée to her list of titles? Her answer is quite simple.

"No," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while promoting the holiday film, which premieres Dec. 9. "It didn't make me want to do that."

Shay stars as Vanessa, whose boyfriend Ethan's (Kendrick Sampson) planned proposal goes awry when he brings home the wrong box from the iconic titular jewelry store.

Much like her character, getting married to her longtime boyfriend Matte Babel—with whom she shares kids Atlas, 3, and 5-month-old Rome—isn't her biggest priority.

"I think it's prioritizing yourself and your goals, too, in addition to the whole story," the 35-year-old continued. "I think what's important is the fact that she is prioritizing herself, her dreams and goals."

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars alum told E! News in Aug. 2021 that she's unsure if she and Matt will ever tie the knot. "I don't really know if that's in the cards of us," she shared. "I think we both agree, maybe it's just me."