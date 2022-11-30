Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Are Taking a Major Relationship Step After Scandal

Victoria explained that Greg asked her to be his girlfriend on "the most romantic day of the year: Halloween."

Greg, 29-years-old, added, "I just blurted out, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?' And she said yes. And I was like, ‘Well, good because I am falling in love with you.'"

A month later, Greg—who was a finalist on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021—clarified that he has moved passed the falling stage and is "head over heels in love" with Victoria, also 29.

And that love is something she hopes Bachelor Nation fans can see.

"I hope that they grow to see our relationship and how much we really do care for each other," she expressed. "I love our fans and I love everyone. So part of me doesn't care, because we're still going to be together whether you like us or not."

While Greg acknowledged that the two are moving fast, he shared that he sees himself marrying Victoria.

"She's my person, he admitted. "We're growing day by day. And I see it going the marriage route. I want that. And I know that that's important to her. And I want to be able to take that step with her."