10 Books to Cozy Up With This December

Baby, it's cold outside. So why not stay inside with a book and a big cup of cocoa?

It's the last month of the year and, if you're like us, you might be slightly behind on your resolution to read more books in 2022. Fret not, we've rounded up 10 new releases coming out this month that you should add to your list before the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. Trust us, they're all page-turners.

Whether you are looking for a thriller that has more turns than a Waze-guided road trip or are craving a cozy rom-com to make your heart grow three sizes à la the Grinch this holiday season, we've got just the pick for you. Plus, any of these books would make a great gift for the reader in your life. (Just know that we fully endorse that reader being, you know, you.)