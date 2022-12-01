10 Books to Cozy Up With This December

'Tis the season for reading! Make it a December to remember by checking out one of our picks for the best new book releases.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 01, 2022 1:00 PMTags
Life/StyleBooksCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
December book picksE! Illustration

Baby, it's cold outside. So why not stay inside with a book and a big cup of cocoa? 

It's the last month of the year and, if you're like us, you might be slightly behind on your resolution to read more books in 2022. Fret not, we've rounded up 10 new releases coming out this month that you should add to your list before the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. Trust us, they're all page-turners.

Whether you are looking for a thriller that has more turns than a Waze-guided road trip or are craving a cozy rom-com to make your heart grow three sizes à la the Grinch this holiday season, we've got just the pick for you. Plus, any of these books would make a great gift for the reader in your life. (Just know that we fully endorse that reader being, you know, you.)

photos
15 Books to Read in November

Here are 11 books to ring in the new year with: 

E! Illustration
Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman+

While Rehman's coming-of-age story centering on a second-generation, Pakistani American high schooler is set in 1980s Queens, her exploration of female friendships and queer love feels timely and timeless, exhilarating and emotional. (December 6)

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

Florida is slipping away in this sweeping epic story of survival that is told in four parts—power, water, light, and time—and offers an all-too-realistic look at a potential future. As a devastating hurricane wreaks havoc on their small coastal town, an electric worker and his pregnant wife welcome an unusual child, Wanda. The book follows her as she grows into an adult, exploring the lives of the people who stay behind after they are abandoned by civilization. (December 6)

A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley

From the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Thousand Acres comes a mystery set during the California Gold Rush about sex worker sleuths. After a murderer begins targeting prostitutes, best friends Eliza and Jean team up to find the killer, using the works of Edgar Allan Poe as their guide to find clues. (December 6)

A Dash of Salt and Pepper</> by Kosoko Jackson

We're definitely not complaining about there being too many cooks in the kitchen in this delicious LGBTQ+ rom-com. Get ready to swoon over hot single father restaurateur Logan and his new prep chef Xavier, whose working relationship initially seems like a recipe for disaster. But their chemistry eventually proves to be steamier than a basket of dumplings. (December 6)

The Last Invitation by Darby Kane

The Pretty Little Wife scribe has delivered yet another gripping mystery filled with more twists than a bag of licorice, beginning with an invitation to an exclusive club that comes with deadly consequences. While getting in with the elite group of powerful women proves to be difficult for loner Jessica, getting out seems impossible after she notices a string of prominent men, all with connections to the members, have died in a series of fluke accidents and shocking suicides. (December 6)

Well Traveled by Jen DeLuca

A visit to Swoon City is on your December itinerary anon, courtesy of DeLuca's charming love story set at—where else?—a traveling Renaissance Faire. High-powered attorney Louisa "Lulu" Malone leaves her responsiblities behind for an escape, only to be paired with guitarist Dex for the entire summer on the road. 

(December 6)

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar

Imagine if Titanic and Ocean's 8 came together to form a nail-biting heist aboard the most infamous ship in the world. That is the set-up for A Million to One, which centers on Josefa, an unapologetic and charismatic thief, who assembles the ultimate team of unique girls with very specific talents in order to steal a one-of-a-kind book encrusted with gems that's worth millions. (December 13)

The Ingenue by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

Prepare for an intimate examination of mother-daughter dynamics and the expectations of greatness, all set in a post-#MeToo landscape in Kapelke-Dale's gripping story of a former piano prodigy reconciling her past after the death of her mom. (December 6)

Nine Lives by Maureen Johnson

"When everybody lies, somebody dies." Which is exactly what happens in the bestselling YA author's latest twist-filled tale that will have your pulse pounding. Johnson's fan-favorite character Stevie Bell is back in action after solving the cold case of the century in the last installment of the Truly Devious series, and this time, she's across the pond in London. While she's initially adrift without a case to focus on, Stevie finds purpose when she's introduced to an unsolved double murder. (December 27)

All the Dark Places by Terri Parlato

If you are a fan of thrillers that will keep you up at night, whispering "one more chapter" to your alarm clock, Parlato's murder mystery is the book for you. Two women—one with a traumatic past, the other a police detective—come together after a savage killing at a 40th birthday party rocks a tight-knight Massachusetts community. You know what they say about small towns: They often have big secrets. (December 27)

Trending Stories

1

Power Rangers Alum Jason David Frank’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

3

Here's Your First Look at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Docuseries

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Power Rangers Alum Jason David Frank’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

3

Here's Your First Look at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Docuseries

4

GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay

5
Exclusive

Talan Torriero Reveals How Real Laguna Beach Actually Was...