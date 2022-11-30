We Found All the Places Where Platform UGGs Are Still in Stock So You Don't Have To

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gatekeeping? We've never heard of her. Sharing is caring, so E! has rounded up all the sites where platform UGGs are miraculously still in stock.

That's right— we've made the seemingly impossible, possible! Whether you're hunting for platform sling-back slippers, the top-rated Tazz platform slides or the classic mini platform pair, this guide has got the insight on all the places where you can snag a pair of platform UGGs.

Get your credit cards ready and keep scrolling to shop all the platform UGG boots, slippers and slides currently in stock online!