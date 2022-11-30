We Found All the Places Where Platform UGGs Are Still in Stock So You Don't Have To

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gatekeeping? We've never heard of her. Sharing is caring, so E! has rounded up all the sites where platform UGGs are miraculously still in stock.
That's right— we've made the seemingly impossible, possible! Whether you're hunting for platform sling-back slippers, the top-rated Tazz platform slides or the classic mini platform pair, this guide has got the insight on all the places where you can snag a pair of platform UGGs.
Get your credit cards ready and keep scrolling to shop all the platform UGG boots, slippers and slides currently in stock online!
UGG Funkette Slip-On Slingback Platform Flats
Loungewear honestly never looked so stylish with these Funkette Slingback Platform slippers. You can get them in black, pink, yellow or the classic chestnut shade that we all know and love for $130 on Zappos or Dillard's— the pink pair is on sale at Dillard's, too.
UGG Neumel Heritage
These platform UGG boots are a close take to those ultra-mini platform ones that are sold out just about everywhere. This pair comes in chestnut or burnt olive on PINK's website, in so many sizes, too! They're also available in black on Zappos.
UGG Disquette Slipper
If you're looking for platform UGG slippers, the obvious, classic and trendy choice is the Disquette. You can snag the charcoal platform slipper from Zappos or Amazon in all sizes, along with black and red. If you're looking for the chestnut ones, test your luck with StockX.
UGG Neumel Platform
These platform chestnut UGGs are a unique take on the platform look. One review shares, "So excited for this version of a low UGG boot. As soon as I saw them, I had to have them. They're a little wild and unusual, but I love that they stand out from my other cognac short Uggs. Love them with jeans and leggings."
UGG Tazz Slipper
I really had to put my looking glasses on for the Tazz platform slippers, but behold, here they are. You can get the chestnut platform Tazz's from StockX starting at $164, or the black ones for as low as $110. The burnt olive color is available on UGG's website, too!
UGG Disco Cross Slides
Upgrade your slipper game with these UGG Disco Cross Slides— they're on sale on Amazon and Champs Sports, too! The slippers are the perfect combination of style and comfort, and you'll want to wear them just about everywhere.
UGG Women's Neumel Zip Platform Booties
While limited, there are a few sizes left of these Neumel Zip Platform Booties on Zappos, so you just might end up getting lucky! They're ultra comfortable and trendy enough where you can sport them out and about this winter.
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot
The Classic Mini UGG platforms are seemingly impossible to find online, beside from this black platform option on StockX, with prices starting at $145. If you really want to treat yourself to the chestnut pair and are willing to splurge in time for the holidays, you can get them on StockX for as low as $220. If you're more patient than I am, you can also sign up for an email alert from UGG when they're back in stock.
