Step Inside Ellen Pompeo's Gorgeous Malibu Beach House

Ellen Pompeo recently gave a tour of her Malibu beach house for Architectural Digest. See the Grey’s Anatomy star’s dreamy home below.

By Daisy Maldonado Nov 30, 2022 5:27 PMTags
Ellen PompeoHomeCelebrities
Watch: Ellen Pompeo's Heartfelt Message to Grey's Anatomy Fans Amid Exit

Ellen Pompeo is showing off the anatomy of her house. 

The Grey's Anatomy star, who announced her departure from the ABC show earlier this month after nearly two decades, recently gave a tour of her Malibu beach house in a video for Architectural Digest.

"I am entering a very exciting phase of my life, if I do say so myself," she told the outlet. "I'm starting on a new show for Hulu in March, but right now I have a lot of free time."

Ellen revealed that she worked on her McDreamy beach home with her friend and interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who she credits for a her DeSede patchwork leather sofa from the '60s. The piece, Ellen noted, is where the two built most of their inspiration from. 

As for what her favorite part of her home, Ellen named her bar cart as one of them.

photos
Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home

"It's just so period and so cool," she said of the piece. "It really gives that mid-century vibe and tequila is a favorite here."

Ellen—who shares her three kids Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, 8, and Eli Christopher, 6, with Chris Ivery also gave a glimpse into dinner time with her family. 

"The kids have a lot of fun at this table throwing food at each other," she said of her Yves Saint Laurent studio dining table. "And then I scream at them from over there."

The actress then revealed that she has strict rules in the kitchen, admitting she makes it a point to be alone while cooking. 

"I cook a lot, so I have a lot of rules regarding this kitchen. This kitchen is very small," she said. "I don't like anybody in the kitchen when I'm in here."

Trending Stories

1

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

2
Exclusive

This Was Kim Kardashian’s Priority in Kanye West Divorce Settlement

3

How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Dividing Up Their 21 Properties

4
Exclusive

Here's the Truth About Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

5

Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex's Objection to Daughter Zaya's Name Change