See Reese Witherspoon's Epic Response to Playing Judge Judy in a Potential Biopic

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Would Love to Play Judge Judy in a Biopic

All rise for the honorable Reese Witherspoon.

Having already played one of film's most iconic lawyers—Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies—The Morning Show star reacted to being named as Judge Judy Sheindlin's top pick to play her in a potential biopic exclusively on the Nov. 30 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.).

Without hesitation, Reese said, "Yes, I'm in," at the Nov. 29 premiere of the new movie Something From Tiffany's—which she produces alongside the film's star Zoey Deutch. "Judy, call me."

The two Hollywood legends are actually good friends, as Reese revealed that she and Judy have gone to lunch several times over the years. "She's my girlfriend," the 46-year-old gushed. "I'm obsessed with her."

Outside of their friendship, Reese is simply a fan of the judge—who can currently be seen in season two of her Amazon Freevee series Judy Justice. Her synonymous courtroom series Judge Judy ended its 25-season run in 2021.