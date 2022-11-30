How Tom Welling's Role in The Winchesters Is a Callback to Supernatural

Watch : "Supernatural" Cast Talks End of Long-Running CW Series

Get ready to meet the grandaddy of hunting.

In an upcoming episode of the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, Tom Welling will make his debut as grandfather to Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). The Smallville alum stars as Samuel Campbell, dad to Mary Winchester (Meg Donnelly) and the maternal grandfather of the monster-hunting brothers.

But how does Samuel play into the story of Mary and John (Drake Rodger)? According to the episode's logline, "the hunt heats up, and Mary and John find trails that lead back to their fathers." And hopefully, his storyline is a bit happier than it was in the original Supernatural series, in which Samuel, played by Mitch Pileggi, is killed by the Prince of Hell Azazel, then resurrected by the demon Crowley but ultimately killed again by Sam Winchester.

The rest of the episode deals with the remaining hunters, namely Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Millie (Bianca Kajlich), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney).