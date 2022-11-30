Dwyane Wade Formally Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya's Name Change

Watch : Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife's Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

Dwyane Wade is firing back after his ex-wife objected to his request of legally changing their daughter Zaya Wade's name and gender.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Nov. 30, the NBA star's response, filed in Los Angeles, stated that granting his petition would be in the 15-year-old's best interest and that Siohvaughn Funches-Wade's objection does not consider it.

"This petition is not about Siohvaughn or Dwyane or their prior marriage," the filing states. "It is about what Zaya wants and what is in her best interest. This petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth. This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy, and to ensure that those moments are not clouded by the self-doubt that comes from checking a box or signing a name that does not reflect her identity."

In her Nov. 1 objection to Dwyane's petition, which was filed in August, Siohvaughn mentioned the NBA star's "high-profile status" and noted how he "has appeared on national television shows and in media reports regarding our child's name and gender change."