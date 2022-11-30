Today’s Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Love Life After Joel Schiffman Breakup

Watch : Hoda Kotb Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb is hopeful for the future.

The Today anchor is ready to get back in the dating game following her breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year, recently explaining why she's excited for co-host Jenna Bush Hager to be the mastermind behind her next date.

"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," Hoda said on Watch What Happens Live Nov 29. "But I'm saying yet, 'cause I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record of setting people up."

Noting the author's matchmaking skills, she added, "There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna setup."

Jenna chimed in, saying, "There's things coming. It needs to be the right guy, right?"