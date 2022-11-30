Today’s Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Love Life After Joel Schiffman Breakup

Hoda Kotb appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live and discussed her outlook on finding love again following her split earlier this year from Joel Schiffman.

Hoda Kotb is hopeful for the future.

The Today anchor is ready to get back in the dating game following her breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year, recently explaining why she's excited for co-host Jenna Bush Hager to be the mastermind behind her next date.

"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," Hoda said on Watch What Happens Live Nov 29. "But I'm saying yet, 'cause I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record of setting people up."

Noting the author's matchmaking skills, she added, "There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna setup."

Jenna chimed in, saying, "There's things coming. It needs to be the right guy, right?"

Hoda announced in January that she and Joel—who are share daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3—had split after eight years together.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she said during a Jan. 31 episode of Today. "So, we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends."

Hoda went on to give an update on how she feels regarding them going their separate ways.

"I think that it's like, you want what's best for your kids," she explained. "But I think you also recognize—I'm not sure that every relationship is meant to go all the way. I think some are meant to be for a reason, a season or a lifetime."

She continued, "Sometimes people stay in something because they feel like they should. I think sometimes you kind of just need to use your voice."

