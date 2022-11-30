King Charles III's Royal Team Member Resigns After Making "Unacceptable" Comments

A member of the royal staff is stepping down amid controversy.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Nov. 30 that an unnamed member of King Charles III's team has resigned after making "deeply regrettable comments" to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani at a royal function this week.
Fulani, who attended Queen Consort Camilla's reception on domestic violence awareness at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 29, took to Twitter to share her "mixed feelings" about the experience. "10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," Fulani—a Black woman whose organization advocates for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse—tweeted. "The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."
In Fulani's summary of the conversation, the individual continuously asked where she was "from" and what "nationality" she is. After Fulani shared that she was born in the U.K., the individual allegedly replied, "No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?"
After learning of the exchange, the Palace said it takes "this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."
"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the statement continued. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."
"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement concluded. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."
Buckingham Palace didn't name the individual at the center of the controversy—whom Fulani only referred to by their initials—in its statement.
A Nov. 30 tweet from Sistah Space's account also declined to name the royal staffer. "It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised," the message read. "Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly."
