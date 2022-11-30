Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint.

The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.

"He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Doyal told E! News in a Nov. 30 statement. "As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy."

Flint's wife, Brenda, also reflected on her grief in the wake of her husband's sudden passing.