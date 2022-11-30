Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint.

The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.

"He was not only a client," Doyal told the outlet. "He was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome."

Flint's wife, Brenda, also reflected on her grief in the wake of her husband's sudden passing.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote in a Nov. 29 Facebook post. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back."