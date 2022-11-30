Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Settle Their Divorce: Relive Kimye's 12-Year History

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

It's the end of the road for Kimye.

Nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, she and Kanye West have reached a settlement, agreeing on joint legal custody of their four kids, according to the court document obtained by E! News on Nov. 29.

While neither will pay spousal support, Kanye will shell out $200,000 per month in child support to the reality star.

"Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids," a source told E! News after the settlement was filed. "She wants to be a good co-parent."

Though the document still needs to be signed by a judge to be official, the agreement is 21 months in the making and marks a new chapter in their relationship—which has shifted to co-parenting since their split.

"He's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. "I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."