Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Gingerbread House With Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Khloe Kardashian's gift to Vanessa Bryant was sent with love.
Vanessa revealed that The Kardashians star sent her a gingerbread house this holiday season with a heartwarming detail that paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who Vanessa welcomed with husband Kobe in addition to children Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5.
The sweet structure features a gingerbread roof with the names "Vanessa," Natalia," "Capri," and "Bianka" on one side, as seen in a Nov. 29 Instagram post. On the other side, Kobe's and Gianna's names are placed with what appears to be hearts and angel wings over them.
Vanessa wrote alongside an image of the treat, "@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo."
Khloe's gesture serves as a touching tribute to both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away with seven others in January 2020 due to a helicopter crash while commuting to a basketball tournament in California—a tragedy that led the Good American co-founder to reflect on just how precious life is.
"Tomorrow isn't promised to us," Khloe wrote on Twitter following the accident. "So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you've never loved before. Dream deeper than you've ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT."
Khloe added in a separate tweet that same day, "My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy."
And while Khloe has publicly shown love for Vanessa in the wake of loss through Instagram comments, touching tweets and sweet gifts, Vanessa acknowledged how the support of others has aided her journey.
"To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you," Vanessa said during a May 2021 speech at Kobe's posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. "That list is long and it takes a village, but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated. I know that Kobe is thankful that you are all coming through for his girls. We love you all and are forever grateful for you."
At the time, Vanessa didn't just show gratitude for her support system, but also for her late husband and the years they shared.
"Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be," she continued. "Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family."