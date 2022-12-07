Ryan Reynolds Gushes About "My Heart" Blake Lively and Daughters During People's Choice Awards Speech

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Honored as People's Icon Even Though He Doesn't Feel It

Deadpool? More like Deadcool.

Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past recipients Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, the notoriously quick-witted actor had the most hilarious yet heartfelt acceptance speech when he took the stage to at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

"I feel like I'm at my funeral except I get to leave," he quipped. "I guess I finally tested positive for icon. I've been avoiding it for years but here we are."

Jokes aside, the actor made sure to show some love to wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, and their three daughters: James, 7, Inez 6, and Betty, 3.

"You're my heart. You're my hope. You're my happiness," he gushed. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

During his speech, Ryan also paid tribute to his mother Tammy Reynolds, his three brothers and his father James C. Reynolds, who passed away in 2015 after battling Parkinson's disease for 20 year.