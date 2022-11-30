This Was Kim Kardashian’s Priority in Kanye West Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian's focus remains on her children.
The SKIMS founder and Kanye West reached a settlement divorce on Nov. 29, with a source telling E! News that Kim's priority during proceedings was on the wellbeing of their shared children: North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Each parent received joint legal and physical custody, according to court documents obtained by E! News on Nov. 29. Additionally, the "Bound 2" rapper will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support and cover half of medical, security and educational expenses related to their kids.
"Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids," the source said. "She wants to be a good co-parent."
The source also touched on Kanye's comments about their co-parenting dynamic, alluding to a September podcast appearance where he stated Kim raised their children "80% of the time."
"They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway," the source continued, "which Kanye has publicly admitted."
E! News has reached out to Kim's lawyer Laura Wasser and Kanye's lawyer Nicholas Salick but hasn't received a comment.
The terms of the divorce—which have not yet been signed by a judge—arrived nearly two years after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. Back in May on The Kardashians, Kim's family reality show, Kim shared her frustrations with Kanye's alleged refusal to sign divorce papers.
"I knew it had to be done when I filed," she said during the episode. "Because I just knew it wasn't the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good."