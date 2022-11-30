Inside the Kardashian Family's "Peaceful" Co-Parenting Relationship With Their Exes

Family comes first for the Kardashians sisters.
In fact, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have no problems co-parenting with their respective exes or hanging out with each other's former partners, a family source exclusively told E! News. Though Kim recently raised eyebrows among fans when she attended a Friendsgiving dinner with Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, as part of her criminal justice reform work, the Kardashian insider said there was no drama behind the scenes.
"Their exes are all friendly with one another and welcome at family gatherings," the source shared. "The girls do a very good job of co-parenting and keeping things peaceful for the kids. They have the belief that they will always be family, even if they aren't together in relationships."
Explaining how family is "very important" to the reality stars, the insider said Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have all "prioritized getting along" with their exes.
"Everyone has tried to move on from the drama. It is what it is," the source noted. "Things may come up, but they all try to be good communicators and inclusive when it's appropriate."
This is probably why Tristan—who shares daughter True, 4, and a 4-month-old son with Khloe—has been sighted at multiple family occasions despite his 2021 split from the Good American mogul. In addition to his dinner with Kim, the Chicago Bulls player was most recently spotted at a Halloween party thrown for the youngest members of the Kardashian clan, including Kourtney's three children with ex Scott Disick and Kim's four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.
The Kardashian insider added of the family's co-parenting situation, "They have gotten to a place where it's working out and the kids are happy. That's what is most important."
And while Kim and Kanye have had their differences in the past, it seems the dust have settled between the two. On Nov. 29, the former couple finalized their divorce and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Per court documents obtained by E! News, the SKIMS founder and the rapper also waived their right to spousal support, with Kanye agreeing to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. Additionally, the pair's divorce settlement stated that the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup and they have agreed to participate in mediation if there ever would be a dispute regarding their kids.
Kanye previously spoke about maintaining a cordial relationship with the mother of his children, sharing on a September episode of the Mind Full podcast, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids."
He added, "She's still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children."