Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol

Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health.

More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.

"If it was up to me, you guys know how I would feel but it's not up to me," she said on the Nov. 29 episode of The Morning After podcast. "It's my husband and what he worked for…I love that he's a competitor. I love that he wants to be out there."

When Kelly questioned why Matthew would want to go back out on the football field and compete, his answer impressed her.

"He looked at me and said, ‘If I'm healthy enough to go, the players rely on me," she recalled. "‘My teammates, the coach, the owner, everyone relies on me and I have to earn the paycheck. I was paid to play. I wasn't paid to sit. So if I'm healthy enough to go, I'm gonna go.' You can't really fight with that."