Relive the Nostalgic Fashion Trends Celebrities Brought Back in 2022

From baby tees to low-rise skirts and side parts, celebrities tapped into late-'90s and early aughts fashion for inspiration. Take a look at all of the nostalgic style moments stars rocked in 2022.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 23, 2022 5:00 PMTags
Watch: MOST DARING Fashions of 2022: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More

Blast from the past!

Before we ring in the New Year, it's always fun to reminisce over the fashion trends that defined 2022. And while new styles hit the scene like the Barbiecore trend, many of the fashion moments were a major nod to the '90s and early aughts.

Case in point? Katie Holmes recently went full Y2K mode at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wearing a minidress over a pair of baggy blue jeans. She paired the nostalgic-inducing look—previously popularized by a young Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Jessica Alba—with black runners and effortlessly loose waves.

Of course, the Dawson's Creek actress isn't the only celebrity to rock a throwback getup this year.

Keke Palmer revived the low-rise skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Nope in July, while Bella Hadid gave new life to the tube top, an early 2000s closet staple. Plus, Camila Cabello, Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney were a few stars to bring back accessories and beauty looks from the past. 

So, if you're ready to see the ultimate fashion flashback and relive the trends that celebrities revived in 2022, keep on scrolling!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Dress-Over-Jeans

Katie Holmes revived one of the most controversial getups of the early aughts. Pairing a strapless blue silk dress over baggy denim pants with frayed hems (which only added to the Y2K fashion factor) and black runners, the Dawson's Creek star's outfit gave fans a blast from the past.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Low-Rise Skirts

Keke Palmer swept the Los Angeles premiere of Nope in a glorious look reminiscent of the Y2K era. In addition to bringing back the low-rise skirt, the actress wore other nostalgic pieces such as a cropped corset top and diamond choker.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The Lady Di Look

Hailey Bieber took a fashion cue from Princess Diana wearing an oversized sweater with biker shorts, crew socks and thick sneakers. The Rhode Beauty founder's ensemble was a recreation of Lady Di's off-duty style, which she popularized in the '90s.

glencocoforhair / Instagram
Side Parts

After TikTokers deemed the side part dead, celebrities like Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney resurrected it in 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Tube Tops

Fashion flashback! In July, Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City with a see-through black tube top and low-rise pants that looked like something Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw would wear in the early seasons of the HBO show.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy
Feathered Bucket Hats

After channeling Pamela Anderson for Halloween, Megan embodied the '90s icon again at the Audacy Beach Festival on Dec. 4. The Jennifer's Body actress recreated Pam's famous 1999 MTV VMAs look, in which she wore a larger-than-life pink feathered hat.

While bucket hats were revived in recent years, Megan's eye-catching accessory brought back a specific trend from the '90s. 

Instagram
Spiky Updos

Spiky updos—a late-'90s and early-'00s hairstyle previously worn by Claire Danes, Victoria Beckham, Mandy Moore and others—officially made a comeback during this year's awards season. From Olivia Rodrigo to Doja Cat, the sharp, bold look was all the rage on the red carpet.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Pleated Mini Skirts

Whether or not you watched Rebelde (or Gossip Girl), having a pleated miniskirt in your school wardrobe rotation meant you were the definition of chic. Miu Miu made it a closet staple once again after showcasing micro-minis on its fall/winter 2022 runway in February.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Choker Necklaces

While chokers have had a revival in recent years, celebrities upped the ante by adding charming details to the '90s-famous necklace. For the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in November, Anitta paired her white gown with a black choker that featured a massive jewel-embellished gold cross. 

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Baby Tees

Kendall Jenner gave baby tees a new life back in February, as she was spotted stepping out during a Los Angeles photoshoot. 

Instagram
Snap Hair Clips

Want to channel a '90s A-lister in the beauty department? All you need are some snap hair clips. Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko added a modern twist to the nostalgic look by sectioning a thin layer of Camila Cabello's strands, snapping them with a row of chic black clips and leaving the rest of her hair sleek.

Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com
Platform Flip-Flops

Celebs have been head over heels for the late-'90s, early 2000s accessory: Platform flip-flops. Case in point? Dua Lipa paired her chunky black sandals with a keyhole cutout dress during a Miami trip in July.

Instagram
Baguette Bags

Ashley Graham proved just how timeless a Fendi baguette bag is when she rocked a multicolored version of the design in May. The accessory—often credited as the first "it" bag—took the fashion world by storm after Carrie Bradshaw donned the piece throughout the late-'90s and early aughts on Sex and the City.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Windbreakers

Before velour tracksuits sprung onto the scene in the early 2000s, windbreakers had been all the rage. In July, Kim Kardashian revived the past sportswear trend during a New York City outing, wearing a navy blue graphic-lined look.

Instagram
Cargo Pants

From Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, celebrities made a convincing case to bring back cargo pants. The utilitarian piece was given a stylish update as stars rocked the bottoms with trendy crop tops, sky-high heels and tailored coats. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Corset Tops

During the noughties, celebs like Eve, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera made it oh-so-cool to pair a corset top with jeans. But this year, stars gave the past trend a chic refresh, wearing their corset tops with coordinating bottoms like Camila Mendes at the Do Revenge screening in September.

