Relive the Nostalgic Fashion Trends Celebrities Brought Back in 2022

Blast from the past!

Before we ring in the New Year, it's always fun to reminisce over the fashion trends that defined 2022. And while new styles hit the scene like the Barbiecore trend, many of the fashion moments were a major nod to the '90s and early aughts.

Case in point? Katie Holmes recently went full Y2K mode at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wearing a minidress over a pair of baggy blue jeans. She paired the nostalgic-inducing look—previously popularized by a young Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Jessica Alba—with black runners and effortlessly loose waves.

Of course, the Dawson's Creek actress isn't the only celebrity to rock a throwback getup this year.

Keke Palmer revived the low-rise skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Nope in July, while Bella Hadid gave new life to the tube top, an early 2000s closet staple. Plus, Camila Cabello, Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney were a few stars to bring back accessories and beauty looks from the past.