USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury in USA vs. Iran World Cup Game

This wasn't the outcome USMNT's Christian Pulisic hoped for.
During the Nov. 29 World Cup match between the USA and Iran, the winger crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand moments after scoring a goal. In a video from Telemundo Sports, Pulisic was seen visibly in pain and unable to stand up. After a few minutes, he left the field to receive medical attention before coming back to finish the first half. Ultimately, however, he was unable to play in the game's second half.
The United States Soccer Federation later confirmed, according to Sports Illustrated, Pulisic, 24, had an abdominal injury and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team announced in a Nov. 29 tweet that Pulisic "has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day."
Teammate Weston McKennie praised Pulisic for his bravery, adding that the team was "very thankful that he threw his body there."
"At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment," he said, according to ESPN, "but we got it done and we're excited to still be here.''
Pulisic's goal—the only scored during the game—advanced the U.S. Men's National team into the knockout stages of the tournament, a fact which is not lost on team captain Tyler Adams.
"How many goals has he scored like that in his career? Back post arriving, he's brilliant," Adams said. "The way that his timing is into the box and to get in front of that ball—he'll do anything to this team in order for us to win."
Calling Pulisic a "huge player" for the team, Adams wished him well on recovery as the team gears up to play their next match on Dec. 3 against the Netherlands.
"Praying for him, hoping everything is OK," Adams said. "He'll hang in there. I know he'll do anything to play in the next game."