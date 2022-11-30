USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury in USA vs. Iran World Cup Game

Watch : Soccer Star Christian Erikson in Stable Condition After Collapsing

This wasn't the outcome USMNT's Christian Pulisic hoped for.

During the Nov. 29 World Cup match between the USA and Iran, the winger crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand moments after scoring a goal. In a video from Telemundo Sports, Pulisic was seen visibly in pain and unable to stand up. After a few minutes, he left the field to receive medical attention before coming back to finish the first half. Ultimately, however, he was unable to play in the game's second half.

The United States Soccer Federation later confirmed, according to Sports Illustrated, Pulisic, 24, had an abdominal injury and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team announced in a Nov. 29 tweet that Pulisic "has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day."

Teammate Weston McKennie praised Pulisic for his bravery, adding that the team was "very thankful that he threw his body there."