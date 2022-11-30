Lala Kent Planning to Use Sperm Donor to Get Pregnant Again

Watch : Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean Hospitalized After "Gasping for Air"

Lala Kent is ready to be a mom of two on her own terms.

The reality star—who shares daughter Ocean, 20 months, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett—revealed that she only wants to use a sperm donor for her next baby during a Nov. 25 episode of fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast.

She explained that although she doesn't know what the future holds and a parter "could come into my life," she doesn't want to take any chances.

"There's such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live," the 32-year-old said. "I'm not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s–-t that has happened in my life. I'm doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don't want another person involved."