Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Breakup

The Kimye divorce case is coming to a close.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce nearly two years after the SKIMS founder initially filed in February 2021, according to court documents obtained by E! Newson Nov. 29.
Per the doc, Kim and Kanye—who married in 2014—will each get joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The "Donda" rapper agreed to pay the Kardashians star $200,000 a month in child support and is responsible for half of their kids' medical, security and educational expenses, including tuition, according to the uncontested settlement.
If the exes do find themselves in a dispute regarding the children, the former couple agreed that they will participate in mediation, the docs show. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision in a dispute by default, per the settlement.
Kim, 42, and Kayne, 45, have both waived spousal support. As for their property, the settlement stated that the division of assets is in accordance with the former couple's prenup.
Kim initially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. However, the documents list Dec. 26, 2020 as their separation date. The settlement still needs to be signed off by a judge, but once that happens, the divorce is officially finalized.
Back in March, Kim's bifurcation request to restore her marital status to single was granted by a judge. The hearing took place just days after the star claimed Kanye was causing "emotional distress" by putting "misinformation" about private family matters on social media.
"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim stated in court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 24. "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
During a May episode of her family's Hulu reality show, Kim revealed her frustrations over asking Kanye "all the time" to sign the divorce papers, but he would allegedly refuse. Despite his objection, Kim was confident she was making the right decision to leave her marriage.
"I knew it had to be done when I filed," she shared during the episode. "Because I just knew it wasn't the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good."
E! News has reached out to Kim's lawyer Laura Wasser and Kanye's lawyer Nicholas Salick but hasn't received a comment.