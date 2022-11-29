Jennifer Garner Reveals the Surprising Items She Has in Her Purse After Road Trip With 3 Kids

Watch : Jennifer Garner's Hilarious Lesson for Her Daughter's Class

The odd life of Jennifer Garner's purse.

The actress showed on social media what the aftermath of a road trip with her three children entailed, and the results included a hodgepodge of items discovered in her black MZ Wallace travel bag. Captioning her post, "What's In My Bag: Holiday Travel Edition," Jennifer dove into her findings.

"This bag just got out of the car after a road trip with three kids. I have no idea what's in here," Jennifer said in the Nov. 28 Instagram video, adding as she pulled out a Rat-A-Tat-Cat card game, a squishy toy and a candy bar, "Oh my goodness! Lucky day!"

Jennifer—who shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex Ben Affleck—pulled out a bag of chargers next, followed by playing cards, a bra, brown drugstore reading glasses, lip care and liquid IV.

"Pencil sharpener. Mentos. Room keys. Once Upon a Farm," she continued, lifting up a pen marked with her baby food company's logo and then finding a handful of loose M&M's. "I don't even know. Did you see the package?"