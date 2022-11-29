Jennifer Garner Reveals the Surprising Items She Has in Her Purse After Road Trip With 3 Kids

The odd life of Jennifer Garner's purse.
The actress showed on social media what the aftermath of a road trip with her three children entailed, and the results included a hodgepodge of items discovered in her black MZ Wallace travel bag. Captioning her post, "What's In My Bag: Holiday Travel Edition," Jennifer dove into her findings.
"This bag just got out of the car after a road trip with three kids. I have no idea what's in here," Jennifer said in the Nov. 28 Instagram video, adding as she pulled out a Rat-A-Tat-Cat card game, a squishy toy and a candy bar, "Oh my goodness! Lucky day!"
Jennifer—who shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex Ben Affleck—pulled out a bag of chargers next, followed by playing cards, a bra, brown drugstore reading glasses, lip care and liquid IV.
"Pencil sharpener. Mentos. Room keys. Once Upon a Farm," she continued, lifting up a pen marked with her baby food company's logo and then finding a handful of loose M&M's. "I don't even know. Did you see the package?"
Eating the M&M's with a plastic fork, Jennifer concluded, "I think that's everything."
Friends and fans left laughing emojis in her comments, with some finding the content all too relatable.
"I'm dead," Chef Amanda Haas wrote, "The Mentos, m&m's, Twix, and the BRA are all in my bag, too!" Reese Witherspoon added, "It's the random M&Ms for me," while Ellen Pompeo simply affirmed, "Me."
The bag's brand itself chimed in too, cheekily adding, "Our Medium Metro Tote Deluxe looks good on you."