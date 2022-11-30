Spotify Unwrapped Reveals Most Streamed Artists and Songs of the Year

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Billboard History: "I Am in Shambles"

Taylor Swift may have inadvertently crashed Ticketmaster with the Eras Tour, but she's actually not the biggest artist of 2022, according to Spotify.

That honor goes to Bad Bunny, who tops the music streaming service's annual list of most-streamed global artists of the year. Per data from the Spotify Wrapped campaign released on Nov. 30, the "Party" rapper generated more than 18.5 billion streams in the last 11 months—double the amount he received in 2021. The impressive feat means he's the reigning champ for the third year in a row.

However, Taylor isn't exactly left out of the lavender haze, either. The pop star ranks at the second spot, making her the most-streamed female artist of the year, while Drake, The Weeknd and BTS round out the Top 5 list.

And as someone who literally broke a piece of the Internet, it's no surprise that Spotify considers the "Anti-Hero" singer to be the most viral artist of the year. According to the audio streamer, Taylor was the musician most frequently shared by listeners to other social media platforms in 2022.